Now largely vaccinated, Cubans prepare to welcome visitors

HAVANA (AP) — Crafts vendors are returning to Havana’s streets. Transport between provinces is gradually returning to normal. And crowds once again line the seafront Malecon boulevard as night falls over the Cuban capital. The characteristic bustle of the Caribbean nation is gradually rebounding after 20 months of pandemic restrictions. And the key moment set to occur on Nov. 15 with the opening of airports, gateways to a tourism industry that feeds thousands of families. A significant decrease in infections and mortality caused by the virus has followed an inoculation campaign with three locally developed vaccines. Kids as young as 2 are getting shots.