One of 3 men shot in Sioux Falls has died, police said

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say one of three men shot in the parking lot of a Sioux Falls business over the weekend has died of his injuries. At a briefing Monday, police spokesman Sam Clemens said a 37-year-old man died at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting outside a restaurant early Sunday morning. Clemens says one person fired an undetermined amount of shots after there was a disagreement between two groups of about 40 people outside Giliberto’s. No arrests have been made. The two other victims are a 26-year-old man who had a wound to his leg and a 29-year-old man who had a wound to his arm.