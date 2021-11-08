Redistricting stalls in South Dakota Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Legislative redistricting was left stalled in South Dakota. The House and Senate were deadlocked on competing proposals for a new political map. The Legislature convened in a special session for the once-in-a-decade process, but 10 hours of wrangling left Republicans in the House and Senate still divided. One top lawmaker in the Senate raised the prospect of the state Supreme Court drawing the new legislative map if the House did not budge. If the Legislature is unable to agree to a map by Dec. 1, state law calls for the high court to determine the map.