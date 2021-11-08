Salvation Army of Norfolk kicks off Red Kettle campaign

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Salvation Army of Norfolk kicked off its Red Kettle campaign, Monday. You can find those kettles, and their bell ringers, outside of stores like Hy-Vee, Hobby Lobby, and Bomgaars in Norfolk.

Leaders say this year's fundraising goal is $54,000. That money will be used to help the community in northeast Nebraska. It will help put food on people's tables, help people pay their rent and utilities, and also help with holiday meals and other needs.

"We just registered 160 families for Thanksgiving and our plan is to help over 300 kids with Christmas and over 225 families with Christmas dinners. So that's our plan, but we need the community to help us during this time of the Red Kettle Campaign," said Maj. Jesus Trejo of the Salvation Army of Norfolk.

If you'd like to register to be a bell ringer, or donate to the Salvation Army of Norfolk's "virtual kettle" follow the links below.