School board sets public hearing for $1.5-million project to build new virtual educational academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board has set a public hearing date to discuss plans to spend more than a-million dollars to build a permanent home for the district's virtual educational academy.

Right now, the Virtual Institute For Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, operates out of leased space in the Ho-Chunk Centre, in downtown Sioux City.

Monday night, school board members heard a proposal to spend $1.5-million in federal funds to build permanent home for the academy inside the school district's Educational Service Center. The money will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, which is meant to help address the impact of the pandemic on students.

This year, the VIBE Academy has 475 students from within the district exclusively learning in a virtual environment.

But, one board member questioned spending one-time, federal funding on a project to advance virtual learning. "We gotta weigh priorities," said Taylor Goodvin, Sioux City Community School Board Member. "And, it just seemed like we were told for a long time that we gotta prioritize in-person learning over when we're looking at one time money. And now, it seems like it has flipped just a little bit."

Planners say one advantage of the plan is the academy would be built in a space the district already owns. Over the next ten years, the cost to lease space for the VIBE Academy, in the Ho-Chunk Centre, would total $1.49-million.

The public hearing, to discuss the investment in the VIBE Academy, is set for 6:00pm, on November 22nd.