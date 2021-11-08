SD State gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Bradley

Bradley (0-0) vs. South Dakota State (0-0)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Bradley Braves. Bradley went 12-16 last year, while South Dakota State ended up 16-7.

A YEAR AGO: South Dakota State scored 88 and came away with a 4-point win over Bradley when these two teams met during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Bradley went 4-3 against programs outside its conference, while South Dakota State went 3-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com