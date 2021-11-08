Siouxland colleges and universities celebrate first-generation students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - They are the first in their families with the goal of getting a four-year college degree. And, Monday, we celebrate their hard work and accomplishments.

Nov. 8 is National First-Generation College Celebration Day, which recognizes the anniversary of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which hopes to improve access to education for minorities and those with low income.

"So, many first-generation students don't come to college. So, they're here. And we want them to be so proud of the fact that they're first," said Brenda Parkhill, Director of TRIO Student Support Services.

First-generation student Mitzully Morales says while it has been challenging, she's had support along the way.

"Because of TRIO, being a first-generation student, it's part of me but it doesn't identify me. I'm not constantly thinking I can't do this because I'm a first-gen, I can't relate to this because I'm a first-gen. No. I'm just another student here and I love it," said Mitzully Morales, WITCC first-generation student.

And, for those students, who could become first-generation students, who might be on the edge about going to college.

"I want them to know that they do belong in higher education. That a college education is possible for them and there is tons of support. They just have to be willing to go out and look for it and really ask for help when they need it because we are here. We have the resources and we are willing to help anybody," said Karina Pedroza, TRIO Educational Coordinator.