Spirit Lake, IA man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder after re-trial

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Following a re-trial, and second conviction, a judge has sentenced a Spirit Lake, Iowa, man to 50-years in prison for murder.

Last month, 71-year-old Gregg Winterfeld was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Grant Wilson. Winterfeld originally was found guilty in April, but Judge Jeffrey Neary ordered a new trial prior to sentencing.

Back in May of 2020, court documents say Winterfeld and Wilson got into an argument inside an Ireton, Iowa, home after they had been drinking. Documents indicate the men began to argue, when Winterfeld unholstered a gun and shot Wilson.

Winterfeld said Wilson had a knife.

Winterfeld must serve a minimum of 35-years in prison before he's eligible for parole.