Top plays of the week featured in the SportsFource Rewind

(KTIV) - We start on Friday. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley hosting Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a quarterfinal game. Tanner Te Slaa hits Lane Schmitt on the screen. Scmitt makes a man miss, cuts to the middle and takes it all the way for a touchdown. BHRV rolls into the semfinals with a 50-14 win.

Woodbury Central taking on Logan-Magnolia. Max McGill takes the handoff and trucks his way into the endzone. The Wildcats advance to the dome with a 26-7 victory.

To a Beef Bowl rematch. West Lyon hosting CL/GLR. Zach Lutmer trying to extend the play but he's hit as he throws. The ball lands right in the hands of Evan Snyders who takes all the way back for a pick six. West Lyon advances with a 24-7 win.

To Nebraska, Pierce hosting Ashland Greenwood. Tied at 28 late in the fourth quarter, Abram Scholting escapes a sack and heaves it downfield. Benjamin Brahmer comes back to make the catch at the one yard line. That sets up a one yard touchdown run from Michael Kruntorad with 12 seconds left to send Pierce into the semfinals with a 35-28 victory.

To Saturday. Nebraska state volleyball. Oakland-Craig taking on Sutton in the class C2 championship match. Bailey Helzer, from the back row, gets it to drop off the block and the celebration begins. Oakland-Craig sweeps Sutton to win their first state volleyball championship.