Autistic Cambodian teen, jailed for online comments, freed

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — An autistic Cambodian teenager has been released from prison after serving time for posting comments critical of the government on social media in a case that has attracted global attention. Kak Sovannchhay was met by his mother and supporters Wednesday outside the prison. He clutched a bouquet of red roses and lilies tightly to his chest and smiled shyly as reporters snapped photos. Kak Sovannchhay has been in custody since June when he was arrested for comments he made defending his father, a senior political opposition member, and for sharing Facebook posts criticizing Prime Minister Hun Sen. Rights activists and the U.S. ambassador have said his trial appeared to be politically motivated.