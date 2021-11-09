Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brothers Osborne have a message for fans at this year’s CMA Awards: You’re not alone and it gets better. Their song, “Younger Me,” was released after lead singer T.J. Osborne came out publicly as gay. T.J. Osborne said singing such a meaningful song at the awards show transcends the awards itself. The four-time CMA award-winning duo are up for three awards, including album of the year for “Skeletons.” Recording the album felt like a series of hurdles to overcome. Older brother John Osborne had to take time off to deal with his anxiety and depression. They finished recording as the pandemic hit, treating the record like it might be their last.