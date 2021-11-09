UPDATE

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The mayor of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa is saying the Woodbury Township Cemetery will not be moved.

Mayor Jon Winkle says all those involved in the process have agreed to the decision and all parties are satisfied.

The mayor says there will be a new access road to the cemetery. There will also be a new city cemetery.

The cemetery is located in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, off Old Highway 75, surrounded by an industrial site that has now landlocked the burial grounds on all sides.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information tonight on News 4 at Six.

PREVIOUS

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - The city of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the fate of a Woodbury County cemetery.

KTIV App Users: Follow this link to watch the news conference on KTIV.com.

The Woodbury Township Cemetery is located in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, off Old Highway 75, surrounded by an industrial site that has now landlocked the burial grounds on all sides.

The industrial company Brickworks North America, which surrounds the gravesite, is offering to pay for the relocation of the cemetery, but not all residents in Sergeant Bluff are on board with the relocation of their loved ones.

Brickworks has previously proposed the cemetery be moved approximately one thousand feet, north of South Ridge Road. The process of relocating would take between 6-12 months according to officials at Brickworks.

The proposed new cemetery would encompass over ten acres and include 5,500 burial sites. Brickworks says all plots from the old cemetery would be carefully preserved and in the same layout.