Decreasing cloud cover Tuesday with cooling temperatures through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The morning will look a little grey with plenty of clouds around for the first few hours of daylight.



Some light rain showers are trying to make their way into the area but a layer of dry air closer to the surface should prevent all but maybe a few sprinkles from getting to the ground.



As the day goes on, the cloud cover will gradually erode away and we will turn mostly sunny for the afternoon.



Highs will be in the upper 50s with light winds, making for another nice day.



Clouds do push back in this evening and we will stay cloudy overnight with lows in the 30s.



Wednesday starts off dry but rain will be developing late in the morning with a wet afternoon and evening likely.



Rainfall amounts are likely to end up at a quarter of an inch or less.



Veterans Day will be windy but likely dry with temperatures in the upper 40s.



Some light rain and snow showers move in Thursday night and some flurries look to linger into our Friday.



More on those late day changes on News 4 Today and News 4 on Noon.