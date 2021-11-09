Denmark wants to reintroduce phased-out coronavirus pass

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark wants to again consider COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease,” the Danish government said Monday, months after the label was removed and the restrictions were phased out, paving the way for the reintroduction of the digital corona pass. Denmark, too has seen an uptick in cases with health authorities saying the number of infection and hospitalizations have gone faster than expected. A majority seems to be backing the suggestion of the minority Social Democratic government. On Sept. 10, the Scandinavian country said that the outbreak no longer was to be considered “a socially critical disease,” and undid the restrictions, citing the large number of vaccination.