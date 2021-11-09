Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash

WINTHROP, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Iowa say a 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving overturned and pinned her. Sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened Sunday evening in Buchanan County southeast of Winthrop. Investigators say the girl was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV and carrying a passenger when she lost control on a county road and rolled over into a ditch. Deputies say the girl was pinned under the UTV. The passenger — also a juvenile — was not injured. Officials say the girl was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials have not released the girl’s name.