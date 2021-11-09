Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s largest school district is dropping all mask mandates, allowing parents in all grades decide whether their children should wear a face covering. Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement Tuesday after a judge ruled last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority to allow parents to opt out of strict mandates. But rather than cite the decision, Carvalho said coronavirus cases are dropping and said protocols could change if cases spike again. Broward County, the second largest school district, was also discussing changes to its mask mandate Tuesday.