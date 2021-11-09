Fox’s ‘The Five’ scores rare win for daytime; NFL takes top

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s prime-time lineup tends to make the most noise and attract the most attention, but last month, viewers have been drawn to something earlier. During October, the network’s panel show ‘The Five’ eclipsed every cable news show in popularity for the first time ever. That’s highly unusual for a show that airs at 5 p.m. on the East Coast and in the midafternoon out West, since more people tend to watch television in the evening after the workday is done. The show recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The panel show on issues of the day with four conservatives and a Democrat was originally conceived as a temporary fill-in after Fox cut ties with Glenn Beck.