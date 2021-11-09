French, Belgian police arrest suspects in Amsterdam robbery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in Belgium and France have arrested a man and a woman suspected of involvement in a May robbery in May that sparked a high-speed car chase through Amsterdam and a shootout in which one alleged robber was killed. Police in the Netherlands and the European Union judicial cooperation organization Eurojust announced the arrests Tuesday. They bring to eight the number of suspects in custody following the May 19 robbery in northern Amsterdam. The robbers armed with automatic weapons raided an armored vehicle that was parked at a company that trades in precious metals. Eurojust says they fled with metals worth an estimated 14 million euros, or $16.2 million. Most of the haul has already been recovered.