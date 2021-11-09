Madison County, NE Board of Commissioners discuss conditional use permit and county historical society

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - An application for a conditional use permit drew some pushback during the Madison County, Nebraska Board of Commissioners' Tuesday morning meeting.

Many things were discussed including a public hearing about an application to get a conditional use permit to operate an event venue half a mile south of the intersection of 840th road and 550th avenue in Madison. Many people in attendance opposed the granting of the permit, citing safety concerns, and the potential for people driving under the influence. The board of commissioners voted to grant the permit by a vote of 2 to 1.

"The biggest thing is I think again is its permittable use. The regulations say that it's allowable. I think they've got some work to do on their end. They've got to get a well and septic and get those things approved so this thing's a long way from being complete. This is kind of a starting process and they'll have to check back in with us and make sure that they're meeting the standards that we set for them," said Troy Uhlir, Chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.

The board also spoke about the Madison County Historical Society. Commissioners say that when it comes to paying for historical society expenses, they should only be paying for the historical society's artifacts, and not things that are outside the scope of what they do, such as their trains at the Madison County Museum. The board has no objection that the trains should stay at the museum but will not pay the expenses.

"We at this point don't have an agreement with the historical society and they are not having any hours of operation. I mean it's totally up to them, if they don't want to open they don't have to. We're not telling them they have to. We're just not going to fund something with taxpayers' dollars that's not open and available for the public to go see," added Uhlir.

Uhlir says the board of commissioners hopes to reach a deal with the historical society by the end of the year.