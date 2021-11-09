Man trapped for two days rescued from Britain’s deepest cave

LONDON (AP) — Some 240 rescuers worked in shifts for more than two days to help extricate a cave explorer who lost his footing and tumbled into one of Britain’s deepest hollows. Forming a human chain, rescuers from at least eight teams across the U.K. brought up the 40-year-old man on a stretcher Monday to the entrance of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, also known as the Cave of the Black Spring, 54 hours after he fell. Emergency services officer Gary Evans said the man was doing “remarkably well” Tuesday despite his injuries, which include a broken jaw and leg and spinal injuries. The cave system, which is 300 meters (984 feet) deep, is located in the Brecon Beacons mountain range in south Wales.