Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mexico’s president is warning that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity.” Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.. He told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people. The Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s nations for not addressing all forms of corruption which he called “the main problem of the planet.”