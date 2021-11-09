Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police have posted video showing a group of migrants who camped overnight just on the far side of Poland’s eastern border in Belarus. Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced the migrants and police said the situation overnight was calm. That followed a day of heavy tensions on the border, where a large group of migrants — hundreds if not thousands of people, mostly from the Middle East and encouraged by Belarus — sought to push their way into Poland. The situation marks an escalation of months on migration pressure against Lithuania and Poland, and to a lesser extent Latvia, the three EU states on the bloc’s eastern border with Belarus..