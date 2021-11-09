Millennial Money: 5 steps to weed out Instagram ad scams

Highly targeted advertising on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook makes it easier than ever for brands to get in front of their target market. But these ads also make it easier for shady brands to dupe shoppers. Before you buy, take some time to vet the company. Search for independent reviews, dig into complaints databases, test out customer support and research the brand’s domain history to find out when its website was created. (Hint: A newly registered domain is often a red flag.) Also be crystal clear on the company’s return policy and use a credit card for the purchase for an added layer of protection.