NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA won’t be putting astronauts back on the moon until at least 2025. Administrator Bill Nelson announced the news Tuesday. NASA had been aiming for 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration. But Nelson says Congress didn’t provide enough money to develop a landing system for its Artemis moon program. In addition, he says a legal challenge by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company stalled work for months on the lunar lander under development by SpaceX. Officials say technology for new spacesuits also needs to ramp up, before astronauts can return to the moon.