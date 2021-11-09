New Le Mars welcome sign – ‘Definitely a blessing to our community’

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Finishing touches were being put into place Tuesday, as work wraps up on the new welcome sign in the Ice Cream Capital of the world.

The project for the Le Mars welcome sign has been in the works for a little less than a year. Mike and Cheryl Wells came up with the idea. They saw similar signage during their travels.

Leaders with the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce said it's a great addition to the community.

"We're very excited about this. It gives us an opportunity to kind of get the word out about big community-wide events and also it's just another kind of landmarking thing that makes downtown Le Mars unique. It's a very cool thing and it's definitely a blessing to our community," said David Westergard, Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Construction on the sign began earlier last week.