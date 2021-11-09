Northeast Community College faculty member is a first-generation college student, and is helping others just like him

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Celebrations are being held at colleges around Siouxland because of national First-Generation College Celebration Day.

TRIO, an academic assistance program that supports first-generation students, income-eligible students, and students with disabilities, yesterday hosted a celebration for first-generation students at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Matthew Sazama is an advisor for TRIO at Northeast, and a first-generation college student. He says it feels very special to help kids who are just like him.

"A lot of their stories, we share similar experiences, I won't say the same, but quite similar and I think having somebody on this side of the desk that can identify with where they're coming from I think helps bridge that gap quite well," said Sazama.

Sazama says helping first-gen students gives him the fuel to keep going and seeing those kids enjoy college is why he loves his job.