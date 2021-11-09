Officials: Journalist, child killed in explosion in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials say a journalist and her child have been killed in an explosion that targeted her family’s vehicle in Yemen’s southern city of Aden. They say the explosion took place Tuesday when the journalist and her family were heading to a doctor. The woman, who works for a United Arab Emirates-based news outlet, was pregnant. She and her child died at the scene, while her husband — also a journalist — was seriously wounded and hospitalized in critical condition. Three passersby were also wounded. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and authorities say an investigation is ongoing.