Officials say Bettendorf fire victim was 74-year-old woman

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A woman who died in a weekend house fire in Bettendorf was identified as a 74-year-old woman. Officials said Tuesday that Colleen L. Johnson died in the Saturday night fire. Firefighters were called to the house and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Although a man was able to escape the fire, officials said the woman was trapped and died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.