Police: Tennessee officer kills woman who pointed gun

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say Tennessee police fatally shot a woman who pointed a gun at an officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an officer with the Monteagle Police Department responded Monday to a report of a person with a weapon near a market on Highway 41. The bureau said preliminary reports indicate there was a confrontation and 50-year-old Angie McFarland pointed a gun at the officer, who fired at her. McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene. Bureau agents are investigating the circumstances and working to independently determine the events that led to the shooting. No further information was immediately released.