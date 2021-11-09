Preparing your car for winter weather

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - As winter weather threatens to creep into Siouxland by the end of the week, it's important to remember what you need to do to prepare your vehicle for the cold.

Mechanics at Total Motors, in Le Mars, say as the cold weather continues to stay with us, get your car's battery tested.

Service Manager Jason Sneller said if your battery is four to five years old it's a good idea to replace it.

He added you want to make sure you prep for winter so you're not stranded in the cold weather.

"Unfortunately extreme temperatures, cold, and heat, seems like that when everything breaks down. Same as your body. Your body feels worse when it's extremely cold or extremely hot. A car is kind of the same thing. Unfortunately with electronics and temperature change, it makes a big difference," said Jason Sneller, Total Motors Service Manager.

Another thing to check? Your tires.

"As we know in Northwest Iowa we get a lot of snow. A good way to check it at home is to check it with a penny. If you can see Abraham Lincoln's head. Put the penny upside down in the tire. If you can see Lincoln's head, it's time to replace the tire," said Sneller.

Sneller reminds folks it's also good to let your car warm up leaving for your destination. He says letting the oil warm-up, will thin it out allowing it to better lubricate your vehicle's engine.