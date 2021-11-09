Strict vaccine mandate begins for Los Angeles businesses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new mandate in the city of Los Angeles now requires people visiting shopping malls, theaters, gyms or nail salons in Los Angeles to verify they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement took effect Monday and mandates proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tested positive for the virus last week, says the rules will encourage people to get vaccinated and make businesses safer for employees and customers. Business trade groups say the mandate will sow confusion and could present safety concerns for employees tasked with checking customers’ vaccination status. City officials won’t start enforcing the rules until Nov. 29. Fines will begin at $1,000 and increase for additional offenses.