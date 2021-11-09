Proposed national marine sanctuary off California advances

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal agency is taking a step toward designating a new national marine sanctuary off the central California coast that would be named for the region’s Indigenous people. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday that it is seeking public comment on the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. The designation would apply to 7,000 square miles of ocean off San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. The area’s ecosystems are rich in wildlife, provide habitat for threatened and endangered animals and serve as nurseries for commercially and recreationally fished species. The designation was proposed in 2015 by the Northern Chumash Tribal Council.