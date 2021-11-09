Rain develops Wednesday as temperatures continue to cool

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our day started with clouds and a few sprinkles across the area but turned sunny by the afternoon with most highs going well into the upper 50s.

Don’t get too used to those clearer skies because clouds move back in tonight keeping lows well above average again in the upper 30s.

Wednesday is looking like a dreary day as clouds will dominate and rain will develop as it becomes a steady rain throughout the afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

The rain will then move east through Wednesday evening and be done across the area by midnight.

Thursday will be drier for much of the day but it will turn breezy with gusts getting up to around 30 miles per hour with highs in the upper 40s.

By later in the afternoon Thursday, we could start to see some light rain or snow showers move in from the north with a chance of light snow staying with us Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s.

Some flurries could still be around on Friday, especially in the morning, as it turns windy and cold with maybe some very light accumulation possible in northern Siouxland, especially on grassy surfaces.

Expect highs on Friday to only get into the upper 30s and the northwesterly wind could gust over 40 miles per hour.

I'll take a look into the weekend forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.