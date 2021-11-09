Sen. Warren’s concerns over COVID-19 book draw lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — A small publishing company in Vermont is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying her chastising Amazon over the sale of a book that promotes misinformation about COVID-19 amounted to censorship. The company, Chelsea Green, published a book called “The Truth About COVID-19,” which accuses the “global elite” of using the pandemic to grab “unprecedented power.” It also promotes unapproved and possibly dangerous treatments for the virus, while falsely suggesting COVID-19 vaccines approved by the government have not been properly tested. The lawsuit says the book contains opinions protected by the First Amendment. Warren’s office did not respond to a request for comment.