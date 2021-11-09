Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion. The Defense Ministry says in a report that China’s ultimate goal is to bring the island, which Beijing claims, under its rule while avoiding an all-out military conflict. China has been stepping up threats against Taiwan. During China’s National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems. The report says that reflects Beijing’s “gray zone” tactics that also include cyberwarfare and a campaign to isolate Taiwan internationally.