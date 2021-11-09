Teen with cerebral palsy has easy-access critical care thanks to Children’s Miracle Network

SLOAN, IA (KTIV) -- For one Siouxland family, Children's Miracle Network is taking some of the weight off their shoulders as they navigate treating their son with cerebral palsy.

Carsen Vogt was born with cerebral palsy. His mom, Kari Oestmann, is a single mom of four, but with caring for Carsen full time, it hasn't been an easy 13 years.

"Cerebral palsy doesn't get worse. It's just the older they get the more symptoms that appear like, you know, he didn't sit he didn't walk. So the older they get, the more that he doesn't hit the developmental milestone," said Kari.

Carsen is in a wheelchair. He is nonverbal and has to get his nutrients to survive through an IV. He still is your typical 13 year old at heart, with the occasional teenage sass. His mom said he loves to be outside and be around people, like when he can attend his classes at Westwood Community School District in Sloan, Iowa.

"He did go to school. But with our nursing situation right now until we find another nurse, he'll do online virtual but once he can get another nurse and go back to school... he loves going to school. He loves the kid interaction," said Kari.

Carsen is in and out of the hospital, sometimes requiring long stays in Sioux Falls or Omaha. That can put a lot of strain on his family.

"In Omaha, I would try to go there for two days come home for two days go there for two days but when he's in there for six weeks, that's a lot of back and forth," said Kari.

Carsen is now able to see Dr. Jeremy Granger with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Pediatric Hospitalist unit for some issues instead of traveling out of state. Children's Miracle Network is raising money to provide more critical pediatric care for Siouxland children. This allows easy access to care for Carsen and his family.

"The doctor was like go home, get some sleep come back in the morning and I like that because we are so close that we can run home and take a shower," said Oestmann.

Mom Kari said the days are unknown with Carsen.

"We know he doesn't have a full life expectancy, we will all probably outlive him. It could be something as simple as pneumonia or his back problems…. So I mean, really, we don't know what the future holds. Just we take one day at a time and trying to figure out what's best for him," said Oestmann.

Carsen's family will always fight for proper care to keep him comfortable.