TikTok made you buy it: A selection of viral, gifty finds

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok was a hit for millions during quarantine times. And the hashtag TikTokMadeMeBuyIt endures. Look no further than its pandemic-enlarged ranks for unique holiday gifts. There’s something for everybody down that yellow brick road for shoppers. There’s the hot Halara athleisure dress and a miracle cleaning paste called The Pink Stuff, worthy of any neat freak’s Christmas stocking. Pick up an easy-peasy almond milk maker or a Mizzen + Main men’s shirt driven by a slew of hilarious work-life videos. There’s also the Work Robe, which is meeting-worthy on top and cozy comfort off Zoom.