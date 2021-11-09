US negotiating with Mexico to get visas for DEA agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico says the two countries are negotiating to get Mexico to approve visas for agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to work in Mexico. Local media reported that Mexico basically stopped issuing visas for DEA agents, after enacting a law that limited their operations in Mexico and removed their immunity. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar would not specify whether all DEA visas have been completely frozen, but did say the two countries are talking about the the visa issue are getting closer to a solution. Salazar would not say what Mexico was demanding in return for issuing new visas.