Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Donald Trump was in the White House, he referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for President Joe Biden, the city is the first stop in what probably will be a national tour to showcase his agenda. A White House official says the president will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon to emphasize how federal support can strengthen global supply chains in the long run to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs. Biden plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic