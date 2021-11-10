Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. China’s Defense Ministry says the drills are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty.” China claims Taiwan is its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary. The ministry says the “joint war preparedness patrol” was prompted by the “seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan.” It didn’t give more details. The U.S. has strong but informal relations with Taiwan, and tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China over several issues. Details on the U.S. delegation were not immediately available.