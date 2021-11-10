Czech prosecutors want immunity for PM Babis to be lifted

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech prosecutors have asked the newly-elected lower house of Parliament to lift Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ immunity from prosecution over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies. If the lawmakers give their approval, it would allow the prosecution to decide whether Babis should be indicted for his alleged involvement in the $2-million fraud. Czech police have repeatedly recommended Babis should be indicted. The request from Prague’s prosecution office came immediately after the new house convened this week for the first time following October’s election. The allegations involve a farm that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Babis denies wrongdoing.