Little time, but ‘mountain to climb’ at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Time is running out on the two-week United Nations climate talks in Glasgow. New analyses published on Tuesday said the progress made is nowhere near the massive leaps needed to limit global warming to internationally accepted levels. A top U.N. official described the headway so far as “serious toddler steps.” The president of the talks is urging ministers to reach out to their bosses to see if they can get more ambitious pledges in the few days left. The conference is supposed to end on Friday, and the goal of cutting emissions enough to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century is far from being achieved.