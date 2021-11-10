From cryptocurrency to cash: Ways to bank your digital coin

Cryptocurrency banking allows consumers to hold and spend cryptocurrency such as bitcoin, litecoin and ether. Card issuers and fintech companies have begun to offer cryptocurrency debit cards as a way to help their customers spend blockchain-based money just like regular cash. There are still risks to using this new currency, namely that its price tends to be volatile, which means investors can lose or gain value on their cryptocurrency in a short amount of time. Consumers can try this new style of banking by purchasing coins like bitcoin and getting a digital wallet and a cryptocurrency debit card that works with the coins they own.