Germany reports daily high number of new coronavirus cases

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national disease control center has reported a record-high number of new coronavirus cases. The 39,676 cases reported by the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday surpassed the previous daily record of 37,120 new cases reported Friday. The institute said Germany’s infection rate rose to 232.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The head of virology at Berlin’s Charite Hospital said hospitals are again filling with COVID-19 patients and warned that another lockdown would be needed if vaccinations do not quickly accelerate. About 67% of Germany’s population is fully vaccinated. Unlike in some other European countries, the government has balked at making vaccines mandatory for certain jobs.