Italy offers boosters to those over 40 amid 4th virus wave

ROME (AP) — Italy is expanding the number of people eligible for a booster vaccine as the 4th wave in the COVID-19 pandemic grips Europe. Health Minister Roberto Speranza told lawmakers Wednesday that anyone 40 years or older can get the booster shot starting on Dec. 1. Italy has already offered boosters to those 60 years old and older who received their last vaccine dose at least six months earlier. The country hasn’t been hit as hard in the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic as some northern countries including Austria and Germany as well as several nations in eastern Europe. Italian authorities are scrambling to keep it that way.