Rain Wednesday with cooling temperatures and stronger winds to close the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Wednesday will start with plenty of cloud cover but it will be dry early on.



It will not take too long to start seeing some rain in the area, however.



Showers look to start developing around mid-morning and will be with us for the rest of the day.



Rainfall amounts look to end up generally around a quarter of an inch or less.



With all of the cloud cover and showers, we will be a little cooler with highs in the low 50s today.



The wind will pick up a little bit this afternoon and continue to get a little stronger as the night goes on.



The showers will wrap up in the evening hours with some clearing overnight.



Veterans Day will give us blustery winds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Most of the day looks dry but there is a small chance of a light shower late in the day.



More moisture works its way into Siouxland Thursday night with some light showers changing to light snow showers.



We will likely keep some of those around through the morning Friday.



