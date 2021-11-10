Skip to Content

Taliban urge ex-Afghan military pilots to stay, serve nation

6:49 am National news from the Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Taliban official has urged former Afghan military pilots to remain in the country, saying they are protected by a national amnesty and would not face arrest. Wednesday’s comments came amid reports that more than 140 U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and crew members left Tajikistan in a U.S.-brokered evacuation this week. The military personnel had fled to Tajikistan as the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. Afghan air force pilots played a key role, in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents. Separately, another Taliban official says the group has arrested close to 600 members of the militant Islamic State group in connection with recent attacks.

Associated Press

