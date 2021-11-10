Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

3:00 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SDHSAA SoDak 16=

State Qualifier=

Class A=

Dakota Valley def. Lakota Tech, 25-6, 25-10, 25-17

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Florence/Henry, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

Garretson def. Redfield, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18

Hamlin def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-15, 27-25

Hill City def. Winner, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Parkston def. Rapid City Christian, 19-25, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 17-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Pine Ridge, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8

Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-10

Class B=

Aberdeen Christian def. Philip, 20-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17

Arlington def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16

Burke def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

Chester def. Gayville-Volin, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Miller, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Faulkton def. Timber Lake, 25-18, 25-12, 25-21

Platte-Geddes def. Faith, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10

Warner def. Edgemont, 25-9, 25-7, 25-9

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content