Woman dies after accident in Crawford County, IA
The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Dunlap Police, Dow City Fire/Rescue and the Crawford County Sheriff.
Miracle Riders begin their journey to raise funds for CMN
The Miracle Riders’ goal this year is to raise $50,000 to benefit the Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation Department.
Kavanaugh accuser steps forward
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault, is coming forward with her story.
Sentencing set for man accused of using belt on 4-year-old
GARNER, Iowa (AP) — An October sentencing has been scheduled for a northern Iowa man accused of using a belt to spank a 4-year-old child.
Iowa News
South Dakota News
STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
UP TO THE MINUTE
