KTIV Skycam Network

Sugar Plum Oak Skycam
Norfolk

Advanced Tools

Interactive Radar

Radar Room

maps and conditions

Maps and Conditions

alerts and warnings

Alerts & Warnings

skycams

Skycam Network

Meet the StormTeam 4 Weather Team

Ron Demers

Ron Demers

When Ron Demers (pronounced da-MARS) was growing up in Storm Lake, Iowa, he never would have guessed he'd be doing

Read More »
Jaret Lansford

Jaret Lansford

Growing up in the small town of Lyndon, Illinois, Jaret dreamed of being a star infielder for his beloved Chicago

Read More »

STORMTEAM 4 FORECAST

Sioux City
21°
Yankton
21°
Spencer
22°
Norfolk
20°
Storm Lake
21°
Denison
23°
More clouds and cold weather for Tuesday

More clouds and cold weather for Tuesday

Tuesday will give us another mostly cloudy day and once again temperatures will stay well below average as we hit

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Sioux City City Council defer decision on Sewage Treatment Agreements

Over a week ago, the city of Sioux City sent South Sioux City, North Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff notices

MRHD presents a total of $200,000 to eight non-profits

Missouri River Historical Development, Inc., or MHRD, Monday night, gives a total of $200,000 to eight local non-profits.

Spencer cleans up roads after snowstorm

Towns like Spencer had accumulated about 7 inches of snow.

Grand Meander brings Christmas joy to Spencer, Iowa

Store employees say that Grand Meander  is a family fun event that also helps them give back to the city.

Impact of a trade war truce could have on Siouxland farmers

"Well, it doesn't reverse anything that's happened. It's just going to be more of the same which will be a